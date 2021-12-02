2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $70,000

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Calling all investors! Bring your contractor and bring your dreams! Perfect opportunity to own a home with the quiet and peacefulness of being in the country with all of the convenience of being in town. This lovely property boasts 2.87 acres which is partially wooded and flat. The home offers a large living room, kitchen with dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, 2 rooms previously used as bedrooms (no closets), a full bathroom, laundry area, and large pantry/closet. Being sold AS-IS. BEST AND FINAL OFFERS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY NOON ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2021!