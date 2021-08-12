 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $70,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $70,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $70,500

Perfect ground floor corner unit with private patio and recent upgrades including. New flooring in living room and bathroom. New plumbing in Kitchen and bathroom. New refrigerator, new dishwasher (both with warranty). New electrical outlets throughout. Current and only assessment to be paid by seller. HOA of 161.00 per month includes hot and cold water grounds maintenance, building exterior and community pool. Fantastic central location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News