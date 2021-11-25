 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $72,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $72,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $72,500

Great investment opportunity! Condo is currently rented with a tenant in place. See "agent only" remarks for additional information regarding rental terms. Upper level two bedroom/one and a half bath condo with spacious floorplan and large sunroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert