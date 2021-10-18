 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $74,500

Perfect starter home or investor special. It is located just minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. Great rental property that is move in ready. The large basement offers several opportunities! Sold AS IS. See agent only remarks.

