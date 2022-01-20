 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $74,750

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $74,750

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $74,750

Wow -- looking good!!! Fresh paint, tile and new vinyl plank floorings, lots of ceiling fans! Convenient Country Club Road location just west of Silas Creek Parkway. Stove, refrigerator and microwave included along with dishwasher and disposal. Community pool. Dues $178 per month include hot/cold water and more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert