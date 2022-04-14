 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $75,000

GREAT investment opportunity!! This 2-story townhome is conveniently located near Winston-Salem State University, Reynolds Park Golf Course, and Salem Lake. Enjoy a private fenced patio along with a laundry room and dining room area. Property is sold with all kitchen and laundry appliances! Good option for first-time buyers or to downsize, but bring your TLC. SELLER IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING BACK UP OFFERS!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert