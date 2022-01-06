 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $79,000

Excellent investment opportunity with a $825 a month in rent with a year and a half left on the lease. Two bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Perfect location in the Ardmore area with a literal walk to Forsyth Hospital and short drive to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Don't miss the opportunity!

