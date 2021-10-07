 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $81,900

Great opportunity for first time home buyer, investor or NCSA students. Check out this 2 bed 1 bath in the historic Washington Park area. Sidewalks & short walking commute to NC School of the Arts, Old Salem, Cobblestone farmers market, greenway, Washington Park, Downtown Winston amenities, coffee & restaurants. , rocking chair front porch. Walk in Pantry. Sold ‘AS IS’. Make appointment today.

