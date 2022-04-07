 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $82,500

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $82,500

Great Investment Opportunity For home with great rental history and Great location to I-40 and HWY 52. 2bedroom, 1 bath and 2 car garage home over a basement cellar with a fenced corner lot. Wood burning fireplace in living room and original hardwood floors. Home needs some Love. see agent remarks!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert