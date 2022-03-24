 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $84,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $84,000

Great investment opportunity for lessee occupied 2 bed/1 bath home. Updates to ceilings, walls and floors as well as multiple other updates have been made throughout the house. Metal roof installed in 2021, new heat pump installed in 2021 and gutters cleaned in Jan 2022. Connected to public water/sewer. No HOA. Parking is on street only. Please do not disturb lessee. Request showings through ShowingTime- mornings will be preferred. Home is being sold AS-IS. Please see agent remarks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert