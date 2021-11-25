2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $84,900

Meticulously maintained and updated upper level condo ready for you to call it home! Vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining area. Bright kitchen with black appliances, that include, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. New washer and dryer remain, generous size bedrooms, each with it’s own bathroom. Both bedrooms feature double closets and natural light. Ample deck off the back looks onto the woods. Deck has lockable storage. Very convenient and walkable to shopping, restaurants, Wake Forest University, major roads. SUPER LOCATION!!!