2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $85,000

If you are looking for your opportunity to try your hand and renovating a historic bungalow in one of Winston Salem's premier historic districts this is your opportunity! Corner lot. House is full of character and ready for you and your contractor to bring it back to life. Beautiful heart pine floors and high ceilings. Limited showings available so book now! CASH ONLY.

