Investment opportunity!! Come take a look at this main level 2 bedroom / 2 bath end unit with loads of potential! Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Great location near shopping, restaurants and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $85,000
Dollar General at 514 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy has paid $5,000 in fines.
Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.
A search is underway for an airplane that is believed to have gone down near North Carolina's Outer Banks.
Two men killed Thursday night in Winston-Salem, marking city's fifth and sixth homicides of 2022, police say
Investigators do not believe the two fatal shootings are connected.
Police say this is the seventh homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022.
School board approves spending $2.1 million for Reynolds practice field; it's expected to be site of athletics stadium
Influx of public dollars is helping fundraising efforts, nonprofit group says.
Fiery crash kills pilot whose plane hit tractor-trailer on I-85 near Lexington. Twin-engine craft was leaving airport, authorities say.
LEXINGTON — A twin-engine plane that had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Wednesday slammed into the rear of a tractor-tr…
Lawrence Long’s brief reign as “Jeopardy!” champion has come to an end.
Two people died and two others are taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in Davidson County
Two people died and two others were taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in northeastern Davidson County, authorities said…
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has hired Noel Keener as the new principal of Parkland High School, the school district sa…