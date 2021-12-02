 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $90,000

Located only feet from NC School of the Arts, this is a great investment opportunity. This home has a third bedroom and 2nd bath that is not included in the heated area tally because the ceilings are less than 7'. This home is being sold as-is, seller will not make any repairs or concessions. Don't miss out, this one will go quickly.

