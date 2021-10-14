2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $90,000

***ALL OFFERS DUE BY 10AM, MONDAY 10/11/21*** Schedule your tour for this immaculate Main Level Olde Vineyard Condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, with a Sunroom that could serve as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom. Condo has its own laundry closet, fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, hospitals, and major highways.