Schedule your tour for this Second Level Olde Vineyard Condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, with a Sunroom that could serve as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom. Condo has its own laundry closet, fireplace, and balcony. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, hospitals, and major highways.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $91,500
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, is charged with murder in the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Evans is being tried as an adult in the case.
Winston-Salem is set to get its first Showmars restaurant.
Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner
30-unit complex to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Third and Fourth streets.
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.
The box cutter was confiscated, school officials said.
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
The story, as Ted Nelson tells it, sounds positively bonkers.
Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?
Deal for senior housing collapses: Developers didn't want Forsyth County's low-income requirement put into writing
A deal meant to put low-income housing on land now owned by Forsyth County on Highland Avenue fell through on Thursday, when the expected buye…