2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $92,000

Enjoy the beautiful view of the 7th green from this great townhome! The living rooms boasts soaring ceilings with a 2-story rock fireplace and hardwood floors! The main level has a large closet at entry, a spacious half bath and more storage under the stairs as well as main level laundry with a stackable washer and dryer that convey. Refrigerator in kitchen also conveys. Open concept living and dining area look onto the beautiful view of the golf course green onto 7th hole. The patio is off the living room and is a perfect space for grilling, entertaining or relaxing and there is an additional storage room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and full bath separated with individual sinks off each bedroom and the primary bedroom has double closets! Water/sewer are included in HOA. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy maintenance free living in a golf course community! Convenient to dining, shopping, hospitals and more! Schedule your showing today!

