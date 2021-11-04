Enjoy the beautiful view of the 7th green from this great townhome! The living rooms boasts soaring ceilings with a 2-story rock fireplace and hardwood floors! The main level has a large closet at entry, a spacious half bath and more storage under the stairs as well as main level laundry with a stackable washer and dryer that convey. Refrigerator in kitchen also conveys. Open concept living and dining area look onto the beautiful view of the golf course green onto 7th hole. The patio is off the living room and is a perfect space for grilling, entertaining or relaxing and there is an additional storage room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and full bath separated with individual sinks off each bedroom and the primary bedroom has double closets! Water/sewer are included in HOA. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy maintenance free living in a golf course community! Convenient to dining, shopping, hospitals and more! Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $92,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
Dear Miss Manners: I am a 48-year-old man with a new girlfriend who is 40. We each have two children. We’ve been together four months now. Thi…
A 12-year-old was handcuffed during chaotic scene at Paisley Middle. Her mother has filed a complaint.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says his deputy followed procedure and de-escalated a situation at Paisley on Oct. 22. The mother of the student involved says the officer didn't need to handcuff her daughter.
Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
Winston-Salem resident Jennifer Hood will be among the bakers competing for $25,000 when the new season of “Holiday Baking Championship” premi…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen.
Wells Fargo closing another N.C. branch
Also: It's almost time for the Central Library book sale.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.