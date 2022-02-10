2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $92,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. ONE LEVEL LIVING. This 2bed and 2bath CONDO is ready for its new OWNER! Living room offers vinyl plank flooring with French door opening to a privacy fence courtyard. The primary bedroom has a skylight, double closets and vinyl plank flooring. Vinyl plank flooring continues throughout the 2nd bedroom with large window. Kitchen features matching appliances, pantry, tile flooring and chair rail molding. Conveniently located and has great access to shops, parks, and much more. NO SHOWINGS at this time due to being currently occupied by tenant. NO SIGN in yard. Do not disturb tenant. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS. Buyer to verify measurements