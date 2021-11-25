 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $93,000

Two bedroom/Two bath lower level condo available within British Woods community. This condo features updated flooring, fresh paint, ample closet space, and private patio. Location offers easy access to Silas Creek, Hanes Mall, and Stratford Rd.

