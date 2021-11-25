Two bedroom/Two bath lower level condo available within British Woods community. This condo features updated flooring, fresh paint, ample closet space, and private patio. Location offers easy access to Silas Creek, Hanes Mall, and Stratford Rd.
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $93,000
