2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $93,500

Great Potential in the Northwoods Subdivision in Winston Salem. Great Layout with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, a Living Room, Dining Room and a Den Space. The Walk Up Attic Space is Mostly Floored and Provides Lots of Storage (Not Counted in Heated sq. footage). There is No Heat and it Currently has Window AC Units. Property is on Public Water and a Septic. Septic Records are Attached. Property is Occupied. NO Showings are Allowed. DO NOT Walk Around the Property. Drive By Viewings Only. Sold As Is w/Buyer to Verify all Info, Systems, Conditions, Utilities, Surveys, Septic, Permitting, Square Footage, Year Built/Manufactured, Schools, etc. $175.00 Tech Fee paid by Buyer's Agent at Closing. Please see Agent Only Comments for Auction Offer Submission Instructions.

News Alert