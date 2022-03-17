2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $99,900

Cute and clean as a whistle! Privacy galore! Only minutes to Baptist hospital but just inside Davidson county. Nestled just outside of town of Wallburg this 2 bedroom 2 bath home features new heat pump, new water heater, and rubberized roof. New deck (also has handicap ramp) and tons of space for gardening, seclusion, and a GREAT little building that is wired (has A/C) and carpeted for additional space for crafting, workshop, or storage. County water from Davidson county. Kitchen has nice flow and peninsula for food prep. Home has been well maintained and updated. Live the simple lifestyle for under 100k!!!