2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $99,900

*Offer Deadline: Sunday, Feb 13 @ 5 pm* Perfect investor opportunity to renovate & sell or turn into a rental property. Single family home situated on a sizable lot - a stone's throw from WFUMBC, Five Points & West End. Home features a sunny living room leading to a separate dining area. Kitchen opens to back porch overlooking large yard. Two sizable bedrooms w/closets + full bath. Huge daylight, walk out basement is framed in. TONS OF POTENTIAL to transform a property in a high demand location. Home is offered 'as is' / no repairs.

