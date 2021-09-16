 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $99,900

Newly remodeled move-in ready home! Perfect starter home or investment property. New Granite Countertops, heat pump, duct work, insulation, electrical amp. 2 bed 1 bath with nice sized lot. Shared driveway with neighbor to the right of home. This won't last long, schedule a showing today!

