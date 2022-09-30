 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2. SCALED CREATURES

Where else can you see alligator wrestling and Tyrannosaurus Rex?

Scales - Alligator Wrestling - photo by Julie Cox.jpg

Scales Tails and Teeth features Jimmy Riffle from Animal Planet ‘s hit show "Gator Boys.

Scales Tails and Teeth features Jimmy Riffle from Animal Planet’s hit show "Gator Boys.” The Alligator Wrestling and Reptile Walk-Thru takes place near the Northwest Gate area (main entrance). Performers will demonstrates how they catch alligators, along with stunts that made alligator wrestling famous.

Prehistoric Dino Truck.jpg

Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures brings together a Mobile Prehistoric Walk-Thru Dinosaur Museum and thrilling up-close encounter with The King of Dinosaurs, T Rex. Find them at the Fairgrounds Market Place (Annex) – Museum.

