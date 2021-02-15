20-year-old found dead in his Winston-Salem home

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old whose body was found at his Winston-Salem home early Monday morning.

Investigators were called to the home in the 100 block of Hedgecock Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Javier Garcia Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a next of kin has been notified but released no information about the cause of death.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the organization’s Facebook page.