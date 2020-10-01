 Skip to main content
2008
Dewey's Wedding Cake Boutique opened in a historic carriage house at the company's new downtown Winston-Salem corporate office at 224 S. Cherry St., which is the historic John W. Fries Home. The boutique marked the introduction of a new contemporary line of wedding-cake designs to accompany Dewey's traditional wedding cakes. Katy Hites, a Johnson & Wales-trained pastry chef, joined the company to oversee the baking and design of the cakes.

