2020 NBA Draft: Here's how Duke, UNC players will fit in with their NBA teams

There remains a constant amid the chaos in 2020: the state of North Carolina continues to produce some of the best basketball talent in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought college basketball season to an end on March 12 and pushed the NBA draft from June to November, making the wait longer than usual for some of the nation's top prospects.

UNC's Cole Anthony was the lone in-state ACC player to hear his named called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the first round on Wednesday night. Anthony was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 15th overall pick.

For the first time in a decade, Duke didn't have a player picked in the first round but still ended the night with a draft-best three players selected to reach 100 draft picks as a program. Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley were second-round selections.

Here's a look how each of those four players will fit in with their new teams ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, which is scheduled to begin in late December.

UNC's Anthony to Orlando

Dropping to 15th could end up being a blessing for a player that was believed to be a consensus top-three pick when he arrived in Chapel Hill.