2022 football schedules for Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State

Football schedules for the 2022 season for Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State, announced Monday night by the conference (kickoff times and TV to be announced):
Duke
Sept. 2: Temple
Sept. 10: At Northwestern
Sept. 17: A&T
Sept. 24: At Kansas
Oct. 1: Virginia
Oct. 8: At Georgia Tech
Oct. 15: North Carolina
Oct. 22: At Miami
Nov. 4: At Boston College
Nov. 12: Virginia Tech
Nov. 19: At Pitt
Nov. 26: Wake Forest
North Carolina
Aug. 27: Florida A&M
Sept. 3: At Appalachian State
Sept. 10: At Georgia State
Sept. 24: Notre Dame
Oct. 1: Virginia Tech
Oct. 8: At Miami
Oct. 15: At Duke
Oct. 29: Pitt
Nov. 5: At Virginia
Nov. 12: At Wake Forest
Nov. 19: Georgia Tech
Nov. 25: N.C. State
N.C. State
Sept. 3: At East Carolina
Sept. 10: Charleston Southern
Sept. 17: Texas Tech
Sept. 24: Connecticut
Oct. 1: At Clemson
Oct. 8: Florida State
Oct. 15: At Syracuse
Oct. 27: Virginia Tech
Nov. 5: Wake Forest