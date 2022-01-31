 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 football schedules for Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State
2022 football schedules for Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State

Football schedules for the 2022 season for Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State, announced Monday night by the conference (kickoff times and TV to be announced):

Duke

Sept. 2: Temple

Sept. 10: At Northwestern

Sept. 17: A&T

Sept. 24: At Kansas

Oct. 1: Virginia

Oct. 8: At Georgia Tech

Oct. 15: North Carolina

Oct. 22: At Miami

Nov. 4: At Boston College

Nov. 12: Virginia Tech

Nov. 19: At Pitt

Nov. 26: Wake Forest

North Carolina

Aug. 27: Florida A&M

Sept. 3: At Appalachian State

Sept. 10: At Georgia State

Sept. 24: Notre Dame

Oct. 1: Virginia Tech

Oct. 8: At Miami

Oct. 15: At Duke

Oct. 29: Pitt

Nov. 5: At Virginia

Nov. 12: At Wake Forest

Nov. 19: Georgia Tech

Nov. 25: N.C. State

N.C. State

Sept. 3: At East Carolina

Sept. 10: Charleston Southern

Sept. 17: Texas Tech

Sept. 24: Connecticut

Oct. 1: At Clemson

Oct. 8: Florida State

Oct. 15: At Syracuse

Oct. 27: Virginia Tech

Nov. 5: Wake Forest

Nov. 12: Boston College

Nov. 19: At Louisville

Nov. 25: At North Carolina

