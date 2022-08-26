 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old man shot during a robbery in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during a robbery Friday evening, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police found the injured man, William Christian Carson, in a vehicle after officers responded about 9:41 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue. Carson was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation showed that Carson and a friend had gone to Glenn Avenue to sell an item to two unknown males. During the sale, one of the males brandished a firearm, forcibly took money from Carson and then shot him in the shoulder as Carson was running away.

The suspects then fled the area on foot. One of them was wearing a red/orange hoodie and a hat, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and appears to have been an isolated incident.

People are also reading…

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

 The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert