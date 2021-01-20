 Skip to main content
22-year-old missing from Winston-Salem
22-year-old missing from Winston-Salem

Tahj Jahkey Darity

Tahj Jahkey Darity

Police are asking for help locating a missing Winston-Salem man.

Tahj Jahkey Darity, 22, was last seen on Jan. 15 in the 2600 block of Village Trail Drive.

He is a 6 feet, five inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, zip-up jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. He could be riding a black BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information about Darity’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.

