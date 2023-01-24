 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22nd Century buys UK cannabis distributor, submits cannabidiol filing to FDA

  • 0
22nd Century

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations and 49 of its 65 employees in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville. Its GVB Biopharma cannabis business unit has opened a distribution facility in the Netherlands.

 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuedsay it has bought privately held RX Pharmatech Ltd., a United Kingdom distributor of cannabinoids with 1,276 novel food applications with the U.K. Food Standards Agency.

Terms include an up-front payment of $650,000 in cash and stock and a three-year equity earn-out based on revenue milestones. RXP will be placed into 22nd Century's GVB Biopharma subsidiary.

“The acquisition of RXP establishes GVB as the leader in the U.K. Consumer Products isolate market, which is expected to reach an estimated $1.26 billion by 2025 and secures direct access to key European markets for CBD products,” James Mish, 22nd Century's chief executive, said in a statement.

On Monday, 22nd Century submitted a U.S. Drug Master File to the Food and Drug Administration for cannabidiol API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for GVB. 22nd Century said the goal is supplying high quality pharmaceutical grade API to the pharmaceutical industry and over-the-counter markets.

People are also reading…

22nd Century and GVB also have entered into an agreement with Cannabinoid API Solutions and Transo-Pharm for global sales, marketing and distribution of GVB’s Cannabinoid APIs.

The manufacturer, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert