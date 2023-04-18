A more than doubling in awarded company stock boosted the total fiscal 2022 compensation for James Mish, chief executive of 22nd Century Group Inc., by 58.2% to $4.01 million.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

Mish received a 4% jump in base salary to $470,976. He took over as chief executive in June 2020. His incentive pay dropped 20.7% to $481,950.

The company reported Mish receiving stock awards valued at $3.02 million on the date they were awarded, compared with $1.44 million in fiscal 2021 and $118,730 in fiscal 2022.

All other compensation was worth $32,179, consisting of $23,029 in fringe benefits and $9,150 in company contributions to Mish’s 401(k) plan.

The company disclosed the CEO pay ratio for Mish was $73 to $1 based on a median employee total compensation of $55,150.

For fiscal 2022, the net loss was $59.8 million, compared with $32.6 million a year ago.

John Miller, president of its tobacco business unit, was listed for the first time as a to-five executive. He joined 22nd Century in May 2022.

Miller received $277,836 in base salary, $160,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.44 million,

Hugh Kinsman, chief financial officer, also joined 22nd Century in May 2022. He was paid $160,033 in base salary, $90,575 in incentive pay and total compensation of $255,254.

John Franzino was hired in June 2021 as chief financial officer and treasurer. He was paid $294,606 in base salary, down 4.6%, as well as $238,140 in incentive pay and total compensation of $827,805, down 25.5%.

Michael Zercher, its former president and chief operating officer, was paid $291,923 in base salary, $726,962 in all other compensation that included $691,662 in severance pay, and total compensation of $1.48 million.

Richard Fitzgerald, former chief financial officer, was paid $159,892 in base salary and total compensation of $437,505.

On April 3, 22nd Century said in a regulatory filing it had received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The 52-week share price range is 61 cents to 2.70. Monday’s opening share price was 66 cents.

The company has up to 180 days – until Sept. 27 – to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. It could be granted an additional 180 days if it fails to meet the share price requirement.

Mish said in November that the Mocksville plant has added both a production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% capacity increase.

The manufacturer’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

It has been selling those cigarettes in test markets in Chicago and Colorado and is preparing for distribution in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Mish said the manufacturer is negotiating to expand its presence in national and regional convenience store chains, which sell the bulk of tobacco products to consumers. Mish said 22nd Century is preparing to enter the California, Florida and Texas markets with a national convenience store chain, as well as regional chains in those states.

“We expect our VLN business to scale quickly in 2023, as we target sales in up to 18 states by year end.

Mish previously mentioned 22nd Century is negotiating to expand its distribution with Circle K convenience stores into up to 18 states.