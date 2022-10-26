22nd Century Group turns to 'Four Corners' strategy in western US

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it had launched its version of the "Four Corners" strategy by adding Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to where it is selling its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

Many North Carolinians would recognize the term as the slowdown offensive strategy of Hall of Fame UNC basketball coach Dean Smith.

However, in this instance, Four Corners symbolizes the four western U.S. states — including Colorado — where their boarders meet in what is known as a quadripoint.

The manufacturer’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

Chief executive James Mish told analysts in August that the Mocksville plant has added both a new production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% increase in production capacity. The manufacturer also has not disclosed any increase in the local workforce.

22nd Century began a test market in Colorado in September, following a test market it conducted in the Chicago area.

22nd Century will leverage both existing partners and new distribution networks in the additional states to make its VLN® products available to adult smokers in these markets.

“These four states will demonstrate our scalable and repeatable state launch blueprint for VLN (products), which we are now leveraging to rapidly put our product in front of an ever-growing population of adult smokers looking for a way to smoke less," John Miller, president of 22nd Century’s Tobacco Business, said in a statement.

"Additionally, we have the benefit of favorable modified-risk tobacco product excise tax structures ... in Utah and New Mexico, similar to the beneficial programs in Colorado, that can assist us in getting the word out to adults who can benefit from our products.

22nd Century said it will utilize existing distribution partners and new networks in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Miller said 22nd Century projects gaining sales of customers from states bordering the Four Corners states, "allowing us to market VLN in a streamlined and efficient manner.”

Miller stresses 22nd Century's belief that there is "a massive market in need of new solutions to help adult smokers smoke less."

"Every 1% share of the U.S. market equates to $800 million in sales at the register, which is about $500 million in revenue to a premium cigarette manufacturer.”

However, the company currently derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

Mish has said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas. It has completed state Attorney General registrations for VLN in 44 States and the District of Columbia.

Regulatory scenario

The FDA formally rolled out on June 21 its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

A leading tobacco industry analyst said in June it could take up to a decade to resolve whether the FDA could require traditional cigarettes to contain very low to minimal nicotine levels.

The FDA proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA’s recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

“We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one-year time given to retailers to get rid of excess inventory,” Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note.

“The FDA will need to take into consideration inputs from scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders, and respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.”

More than 40 anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups have filed a joint submission to the FDA urging it to reduce the nicotine levels to as low as legally possible to zero in hopes of curtailing demand.

Meanwhile, pro-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates expressed concern that smokers would opt to smoke more cigarettes to get the same levels of nicotine, which could make consuming cigarettes even riskier given the burning of tobacco leaves is the main carcinogen involved with traditional cigarettes.

They also expressed concerns about very-low-nicotine requirements being the catalyst for a thriving black market of foreign-made traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century’s share price has not benefited from any boost from the FDA’s decision. The share price began trading Wednesday at $1.33.

Since the FDA made its reduced nicotine announcement, the shares have traded between $1.12 and $2.57.

By comparison, the 52-week high of $3.52 was reached in December.