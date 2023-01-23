22nd Century submits cannabidiol filing to FDA

22nd Century Group Inc. said Monday it has submitted a U.S. Drug Master File to the Food and Drug Administration for cannabidiol API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for subsidiary GVB Biopharma.

22nd Century said the goal is supplying high quality pharmaceutical grade API to the pharmaceutical industry and over-the-counter markets.

22nd Century and GVB Biopharma also have entered into an agreement with Cannabinoid API Solutions and Transo-Pharm for global sales, marketing and distribution of GVB’s Cannabinoid APIs.

Founded in 1987 and based in Germany and the U.S., Transo-Pharm has established a global reputation as a trusted supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.