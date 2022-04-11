 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $175,000

Don't miss your chance! Located in the peaceful and beautiful Davie Co this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a single level with plenty of storage space. Multiple storage buildings, fenced in area for pets, ample parking, concrete area for sports or possible workshop, and over 1.3 acres of SPACE! Surrounded by trees, this property has the privacy you are looking for and the space you need. Features recently installed metal roof and and upgraded HVAC system.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

