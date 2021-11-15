3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $300,000

How about a new home for the holidays? This one offers lush landscaping on a one acre corner lot and welcomes you with a cute wrap around porch! Inside you will find a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, recent appliances, flooring, backsplash,lighting, and additional cabinetry. Interior has been freshly painted. The kitchen/breakfast area is open to the den area with a fireplace. You can look out to the level backyard and see the inviting 20x40 saltwater inground pool, perfect for entertaining! There is a custom made 14x36 storage building in the fenced backyard that is a handyman's delight! The house has been wired for a portable generator and hot tub. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, plus loft area. (3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office). Walk out attic is floored and accessed thru 2nd bedroom, offers great storage space. Primary suite has two closets, garden tub, separate shower. Convenient location! Please submit all offers by 6:00 pm 11/14. See agent only.