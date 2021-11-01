 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $375,000

Priced to move! Ranch style home located on 6.84 acres. The property is set up for horses. 40 x 50 metal barn has an office, wash pit, & 6 large stalls. Riding ring has sand under grass. Oversized 2 car garage. Some materials for updating home are already purchased & onsite: fixtures for both baths & tile for office area. Roof replaced 2017, hot water heater replaced 2020. Formal dining room could easily be converted to an additional bedroom (window & closet). Flooring-wood, tile, carpet, & marble. Skylights let in natural light, cathedral ceilings, soft close drawers in primary closet, central vacuum, etc. Screened in back porch is a great way to enjoy outdoors without the bugs. Covered front porch & large back deck overlook the property. Back deck is connected to the above ground pool area. (needs new liner). Pool house has propane fireplace. Wooded & undeveloped 3.5794 acre lot adjacent to property can also be included in the sale for additional $65k. Road is state maintained!!

