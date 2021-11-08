 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $390,000

One story living with bonus rooms above garage, at the end of a lovely cul-de-sac! Open concept kitchen with breakfast nook and plenty of natural light. Living room is wired with surround sound. Amazingly large primary retreat with huge closet, garden tub, separate shower, and access to the screened in back porch. Enjoy spending time on the back deck overlooking the woods. 3 car garage and NO HOA! NEW 2021 Heat Pump! Showings begin Friday, November 5!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News