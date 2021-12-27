 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $419,900

Great one-level living in one of Davie County's most popular neighborhoods. Home features open floor plan, granite countertops, laundry room, just off of spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Screened-in porch overlooks kidney-shaped pool with access to half-bath from pool area. Thermal cover and pool cover included. Deck also overlooks pool area. Plenty of cabinet space. Natural gas heat, gas hot water heater. Fireplaces in living room and in primary bedroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert