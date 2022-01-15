 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $435,000

Beautiful new construction by J. Reader Construction! This floor plan offers main level living. Features include: Primary suite w/ walk-in closet & spacious bathroom with tile shower, free standing tub, & double vanity; Large laundry room located next to the primary suite; Gorgeous kitchen includes an island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; Family room includes vaulted ceilings, built in cabinets with floating shelves, and a cozy fireplace with gas logs; Second floor features a large bonus room and plenty of storage space. Don't miss this one - schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert