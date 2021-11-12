3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $519,900

Beauty & Spaciousness (inside/out) defines this well designed home! Upon entering the front door you'll be pleased w/the expansive foyer, dining & living room. High ceilings, columns, hardwood flooring, beautiful gas log fireplace w/built in shelving/cabinets make you feel right at home. The kitchen is a chef's delight with striking granite countertops, LOTS of cabinetry, stainless appliances & a large eat in breakfast area. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling & doors that lead to a glass surround sunroom/sitting room offering an amazing view of the large back yard, lovely landscaping & brick patio that can be entered from the sunroom or kitchen. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a neat Jack & Jill bath with separate vanity areas. Newer roof, heat pump, windows and two Rinnai tankless water heaters make this wonderful home worry free. The location is perhaps one of the best features, but there are too many great things about it to list. A must see that will not last long on the market!