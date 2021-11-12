 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $519,900

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $519,900

Beauty & Spaciousness (inside/out) defines this well designed home! Upon entering the front door you'll be pleased w/the expansive foyer, dining & living room. High ceilings, columns, hardwood flooring, beautiful gas log fireplace w/built in shelving/cabinets make you feel right at home. The kitchen is a chef's delight with striking granite countertops, LOTS of cabinetry, stainless appliances & a large eat in breakfast area. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling & doors that lead to a glass surround sunroom/sitting room offering an amazing view of the large back yard, lovely landscaping & brick patio that can be entered from the sunroom or kitchen. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a neat Jack & Jill bath with separate vanity areas. Newer roof, heat pump, windows and two Rinnai tankless water heaters make this wonderful home worry free. The location is perhaps one of the best features, but there are too many great things about it to list. A must see that will not last long on the market!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News