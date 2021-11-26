What an amazing, well kept home right here in Advance!! This TRIPLE DOME house is set on 13 beautiful acres of land. Sit on the tranquil deck and welcome the evening visit from the family of deer. Enter through the main dome and experience the WOW factor when you see the gorgeous flooring and natural lighting from the skylights! Travel up the staircase to the living area loft for even more WOW! The seller has left no detail unnoticed, including lights you can pair with your Bluetooth! Spend your afternoons in the amazing sunroom with slate flooring! Primary bedroom has a spiral staircase leading up to the loft with an office / sewing nook. Large second and third bedrooms with plenty of closet space. This is your chance to own not only 13 beautiful acres in Advance, but a one-of-a-kind home as well! Schedule your showing today! Please see agent remarks for showings. Price increase due to agent accidentally making a typo on original listing.
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $549,000
