 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $595,000

Picture perfect. This home could be on the cover of a magazine. It is a show stopper! Meticulously maintained, gorgeous open floor plan, high ceilings in the great room with terrific natural light and a generous laundry, pantry area you will be sure to appreciate. Spacious primary bedroom on the main, study/den with beautiful barn doors, then head upstairs to find 2 ample sized bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bath along with a loft overlooking the lovely downstairs. Don't forget to check out the wonderful improvements outside too! Screen porch and deck, redone driveway with retaining wall, there's plenty of parking to fit your cars in comfortably, and did I mention it's sitting on 5.85 +/- acres?! Better not wait, schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert