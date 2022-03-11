3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $595,000

Picture perfect. This home could be on the cover of a magazine. It is a show stopper! Meticulously maintained, gorgeous open floor plan, high ceilings in the great room with terrific natural light and a generous laundry, pantry area you will be sure to appreciate. Spacious primary bedroom on the main, study/den with beautiful barn doors, then head upstairs to find 2 ample sized bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bath along with a loft overlooking the lovely downstairs. Don't forget to check out the wonderful improvements outside too! Screen porch and deck, redone driveway with retaining wall, there's plenty of parking to fit your cars in comfortably, and did I mention it's sitting on 5.85 +/- acres?! Better not wait, schedule a showing today!