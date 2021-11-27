3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $599,990

Over 11 acres without restrictions in the increasingly desirable Advance area! This immaculately maintained home features a covered front porch, deck off of main floor, patio off of basement level, upgraded bldg materials throughout, large primary bdrm on main floor, hardwood & carpet, bull nose corners, extra ceiling fans and lights installed, bonus room has a 1/2 bath, and so much more! Home is wired for a generator and 2 electrical panels allow for additional bldgs to be added on property & fed from the home. Basement is finished beautifully. Tub in basement currently is a dog wash station and can easily be converted. There is a large, covered shed & storage building on site. Security of this home starts with how far it is set back from the road. Next you'll find an electronic gate which fences in a large portion of the yard closest to the home. All outdoor spaces are covered by security cameras. Home also has an alarm system. Must see luxury and security!