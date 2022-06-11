FLAWLESS is the only word for this home! Built by a master craftsman, his second personal home built with generations of home building knowledge. This Davie county escape is perfect for the buyer looking for more. No detail overlooked this home offers privacy, a picturesque lake view, fenced back yard, a huge 30x40 detached workshop with an automotive lift installed, a separate 16x28 shed, over 3.5 acres of prime land, a large deck for entertaining, and generously sized rooms with livability and purpose built into every corner. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a house with everything you need to escape without being far away from the necessities of life. Approximately 3 miles from the grocery store, hospital, and vet. Home comes complete with security system, water distiller and softener system, completely finished basement, wood stove, dual zone heat pump, soft-close hinges, metal roof, extra large carport, and beautifully finished in brick/stone work.
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $650,000
