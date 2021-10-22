Over 11 acres without restrictions in the increasingly desirable Advance area! This immaculately maintained home has upgrades everywhere. Security of this home starts with how far it is set back from the road. Next you'll find an electronic gate which fences in a large portion of the yard closest to the home. All outdoor spaces are covered by security cameras. Home also has an alarm system. Now for comfort: covered front porch, deck off of main floor, patio off of basement level, upgraded bldg materials throughout, large primary bdrm on main floor, hardwood & carpet, bull nose corners, extra ceiling fans and lights installed, bonus room has a 1/2 bath, and so much more! Home is wired for a generator. 2 electrical panels allow for additional bldgs to be added on property & fed from the home. Basement is finished beautifully. Tub in basement currently a dog wash station and can easily be converted back. Large, covered shed & storage building on site. Must see luxury and security!
3 Bedroom Home in Advance - $700,000
