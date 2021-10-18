3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $169,900

**HIGHEST & BEST BY 2PM 10/18/21** Lovely three bedroom one bath brick ranch style home located in Archdale! Nice open living room area that brings in great natural sunlight, spacious eat in kitchen complete with beautiful wooden cupboards and cabinets for plenty of storage space, dishwasher and much more! Each bedroom contains closets sized just right, the bathroom has been completely remodeled within the last year, new windows were put in 3 years ago. The backyard is fenced in and comes with a 18x21 carport and 8x10 storage building. Be sure to schedule your own private showing today! **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10/16/21 2-4PM**