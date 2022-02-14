3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $249,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS: HIGHEST AND BEST SUNDAY at 5:00pm. Outstanding move-in-ready single level townhouse. One of the only units built on an immaculate waterproofed crawl space. Interior has a lovely open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout living area with carpet in the bedrooms. So much closet and storage space! Full two car garage with enough space for a more storage in the garage. Primary suite has a large bathroom with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Screened porch on the back is the perfect spot for morning coffee and bird watching. Convenient location, close to stores and restaurants. Low monthly HOA dues. Fees include landscaping and road maintenance.