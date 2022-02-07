3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $259,000

This Well Maintained Single Story Townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with 9'ceilings. The spacious Primary Suite features a tray ceiling with a large bathroom, ample closet and storage spaces. You will love entertaining in the open living room/kitchen floor plan while enjoying a fresh breeze and relaxing on the Screened in porch. This home has a waterproofed crawlspace, 2 car garage and conveniently located to shopping and dining. A MUST SEE!!