3 Bedroom Home in Archdale - $269,000

THE SELLER HAS ASKED THAT ALL OFFERS BE SUBMITTED BY NOON ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH. The seller has been working very hard to prepare his home for its next owner(s) and it shows! It has been freshly painted, an unfinished Bonus Room finished, carpets shampooed, hardwoods refinished, a new tile backsplash added to the kitchen along with a new microwave, the HVAC systems have just been serviced and, last but not least, the home was just professionally cleaned. When asked, the seller said his favorite things about the home are the 9’ downstairs ceilings, the Main Bath layout, the low property taxes, the quiet neighborhood, the oversized garage and the fact that there’s no HOA. He’s hoping you will like the home as much as he does!

